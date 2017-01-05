Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jordan Spieth.

Jordan Spieth pranked by Justin Thomas at Kapalua

Jordan Spieth has been wonderful as of late and is looking to build on his success in 2017, but don’t call him the “Golden Child.”

Some of his tour mates came up with the nickname as a sort of gag about how charmed his career has been so far.

Other friends and tourmates have taken a liking to the pet name and it seems to have become the easiest way to mess with the defending SBS Tournament champion as he defends his title in Kapalua this week.

When Spieth drove up to his parking spot this week, he found it vandalized with the offending nickname in place of where his name would be.

Justin Thomas seemed to find it pretty funny on Twitter and implicated himself.

The 23-year-old isn’t the favorite to win this week, but after his performance last year, is expected to have a great showing.

Thomas and the other golfers present might want to look out as they might have their hands full when it comes time to actually face him.

Being a former number one ranked golfer in the world and a FedEx Cup champion offer Spieth some definite perks, but now he is learning that with all that adulation comes the other competitors giving you the third degree whenever they feel like it.

Chances are, he’ll be just fine.

