Neymar is unquestionably one of the most - if not *the* most - skilful footballers on the planet.

The Brazilian superstar often leaves football fans’ jaws on the ground with his outrageous talent; he can make just about any defender look foolish in a one-on-one situation, as he’s proved on countless occasions throughout his career so far.

But Neymar isn’t just a showman; he’s hugely effective, too. The South American scored 136 goals in 225 appearances for Santos and, since joining Barcelona in 2013, has netted 91 goals in 159 matches.

But could the world-class 24-year-old beat Leicester City and Japan striker Shinji Okazaki in a volley challenge?

Neymar was asked to take part in the contest, organised by a Japanese TV station, and he accepted. (Scroll down to watch the video).

Aim of the challenge

The aim of the challenge was simple: each player gets 10 attempts to hit one of the targets on a full-size goal.

The ball is fired out of a cannon and, without letting the ball bounce, it must hit one of the targets to count as a successful shot.

An attempt that fails to hit any of the targets goes down as a fail.

Neymar was the firm favourite to win

Neymar would have been the overwhelming favourite heading into this challenge, even though Okazaki has enjoyed a remarkable 12 months.

The 30-year-old was, of course, part of the Leicester squad that defied the odds by winning the 2015-16 Premier League title.

And Neymar didn't let himself down...

However, Okazaki seemed to buckle under the pressure of competing against Neymar.

In total, he hit the target with just one of his eight shots.

Neymar, meanwhile, hit the target four times and went close to a fifth with an audacious overhead kick.

You can watch the challenge in full here…

