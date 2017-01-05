Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Neymar.

Neymar takes on Shinji Okazaki in volley shooting challenge

Neymar is unquestionably one of the most - if not *the* most - skilful footballers on the planet.

The Brazilian superstar often leaves football fans’ jaws on the ground with his outrageous talent; he can make just about any defender look foolish in a one-on-one situation, as he’s proved on countless occasions throughout his career so far.

But Neymar isn’t just a showman; he’s hugely effective, too. The South American scored 136 goals in 225 appearances for Santos and, since joining Barcelona in 2013, has netted 91 goals in 159 matches.

But could the world-class 24-year-old beat Leicester City and Japan striker Shinji Okazaki in a volley challenge?

Neymar was asked to take part in the contest, organised by a Japanese TV station, and he accepted. (Scroll down to watch the video).

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Aim of the challenge

The aim of the challenge was simple: each player gets 10 attempts to hit one of the targets on a full-size goal.

p1b5o3g0na17fk1qpp1jjbvl6h749.jpg

The ball is fired out of a cannon and, without letting the ball bounce, it must hit one of the targets to count as a successful shot.

An attempt that fails to hit any of the targets goes down as a fail.

Neymar was the firm favourite to win

Neymar would have been the overwhelming favourite heading into this challenge, even though Okazaki has enjoyed a remarkable 12 months.

p1b5o3hbap186e1kfcrt6185d1ed7b.jpg

The 30-year-old was, of course, part of the Leicester squad that defied the odds by winning the 2015-16 Premier League title.

And Neymar didn't let himself down...

However, Okazaki seemed to buckle under the pressure of competing against Neymar.

In total, he hit the target with just one of his eight shots.

p1b5o3isfrdhf1ech19i119hr54d.jpg

Neymar, meanwhile, hit the target four times and went close to a fifth with an audacious overhead kick.

You can watch the challenge in full here…

