WWE

The error was made during Stephanie's entrance.

WWE make huge error during Stephanie McMahon’s Raw entrance

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens opened Monday Night Raw earlier this week with another entertaining segment, opposite general manager Mick Foley, and commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

We’ve grown accustomed to their hilarious antics as they usually steal the show, and there were plenty of memorable moments to pick from.

Owens was complaining about facing Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, Jericho was arguing why he has to be locked in a shark tank like a 'sexy piñata', and the childish whispering between the pair had the audience laughing.

However, it was something else that fans – as well as Owens – noticed when Stephanie decided to make her way down to the ring.

As you’ll be able to see in the numerous tweets below, when Stephanie’s music started to play, the big screen didn’t play her video, and Owens’ reaction is priceless.

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Instead, the giant screen had a Google screen on full display as she made her way down the ramp, before somebody in the back realised what’s gone wrong and it was swiftly changed.

ENTRANCE FAILS

It seems like somebody could be getting in trouble for that error, but it’s not the first time an entrance has been the centre of attention.

As you’ll be able to see in the image below, Seth Rollins’ entrance video still has Sgt. Slaughter’s name appear on the screen before it changes to Rollins, and they didn't let that go unnoticed either.

p1b5o463ub148uopob2416moq869.jpg

Not only that, the WWE Universe also picked up on Big Cass’ and Enzo Amore’s entrance video, revealing it to be a template from the Adobe After Effects software - with the WWE just adding their text in.

While it won’t affect how the characters perform in the ring, little moments like this are always fun to see.

What did you make of the error during Monday Night Raw? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

WWE
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania

