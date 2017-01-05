Jamie Vardy and his Leicester City teammates aren’t quite enjoying the miracle highs they reached last season.

The Foxes are currently 15th in the Premier League table and just six points above the relegation zone, though it’s not all bad news for the champions.

Claudio Ranieri has guided his men to the Champions League knockout stage in their first appearance in the competition and will face Sevilla in the last 16 in late February.

Vardy has been nowhere near as crucial to the Leicester cause as he was during the 2015-16 campaign with a modest five league goals to his name so far this term.

However, the England striker remains in high spirits despite his dip in form and could still play a vital role in helping the Foxes beat the drop.

Speaking to Soccer AM’s Tubes, Vardy has answered a series of questions about his teammates including the customary worst-dressed individual and dressing room DJ.

But when asked which of his colleagues racks up the most fines, he offered an emphatic, though somewhat surprising, response.

“Where do I start? Who picks up the most fines? Riyad Mahrez,” the 29-year-old said.

“It’s for the same thing every single time – for being late. We have pre-match at the stadium and you see him basically rushing in and he’s either late or there’s like two seconds to go. He’s the same at training.

“But he pays his fines so I’m not going to complain.”

Mahrez has struggled to follow up winning the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award last campaign with just seven goals and three assists in all competitions this time around.

Likewise, Vardy has only managed to show occasional glimpses of the talismanic striker who fired Leicester to the Premier League crown last season.

Having now served a three-match ban for his red card offence away to Stoke on December 17, Vardy is eligible for selection against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

