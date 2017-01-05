Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

Brendon McCullum broke his bat in half during the Big Bash league fixture.

Video: Brendon McCullum hits ball so hard his bat breaks

Australia's annual Big Bash League has been stacked full of entertainment so far.

The Twenty20 competition, which takes place between the summer months in Australia, has so far this year seen everything from miraculous comebacks to a series of phenomenal batting and catching by the players involved (and even the security guards).

Brisbane Heat batsman Brendon McCullum has now added himself to the ever-growing highlight reel for this season during his side's mauling of the Perth Scorchers at W.A.C.A ground in Perth.

McCullum, alongside teammate Chris Lynn, steamrolled Brisbane to their target of 174 with five overs to spare to put the Heat on top of the BBL table.

The 26-year-old Lynn reached his 50 from just 27 balls, including one four and six sixes, and is now on course to finish as the tournament's leading scorer for a second consecutive year.

However, perhaps the most impressive feat during Brisbane's win over Perth was the sheer display of power shown from McCullum.

The 35-year-old had a variety of powerful shots throughout the match, but none more so than when he broke his bat in half when making contact with a bowl from Perth's Andrew Tye.

McCullum and Lynn are nicknamed 'The Bash Brothers' in the Australian T20 league, and with performances like today's against Perth, it's easy to see why.

Are McCullum and Lynn the the most powerful batsmen you have ever seen? Have YOUR say in the comments below?

