WWE

Ronda Rousey.

Jonathan Coachman explains why WWE won't bring in 'broken star' Ronda Rousey

After her defeat to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, many have questioned what lies ahead for Ronda Rousey in her future. One of the options could be joining the WWE.

However, ESPN's Jonathan Coachman doesn't believe the company will sign the former UFC Women's Bantamweight champion now, labeling her a 'broken star', to which he received criticism for.

The Coach further explained his objection to WWE signing Rousey recently while appearing on Busted Open with Doug Mortman and Dave LaGreca, according to Wrestling Inc.

Coachman believes the WWE would only bring people in with a certain mental frame of mind, and they now know Rowdy doesn't have that especially after her last two fights, which both resulted in defeats, and the way she has reacted following them.

He said: "This isn't just a guess from afar. They go after, if you're bringing in somebody from the outside, they go after people with a certain type of makeup and Ronda Rousey showed all of us that, how she responded to a loss, showed a lot about what she's made of.

"And I'm not saying that's good. I'm not saying that's bad. I'm just saying as far as the kind of person you want to go after and build a program around, to bring her in the WWE and build up this perception of what her reality is not, you can't do that. And you can't disappear, guys, for 13 months from the fight game and then come back and expect all of us to think you're going to be as nasty as you were before."

Coachman continued: "People think WWE is going to bring her in [but] she lost two movies last year because you can't bring somebody in who's a perceived badass and make her this thing in a movie if she just got knocked out cold in her profession."

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

He also mentioned how he thinks fans would treat her unfairly following the losses and that there is nothing for her to do in the WWE now because she is broken from a professional sense and the company doesn't rebuild celebrities.

It's worth noting what Coachman says because of his connections with the WWE, but to rule out Rousey completely would be wrong. The draw she can bring from her name alone would be enough for a huge market to tune into WWE programming just to see what she does. Is the WWE willing to rebuild her image to do this? That is unclear.

UFC 193: Rousey v Holm

It's not going to happen overnight, but it's tough to rule out any sort of involvement in the future because top WWE officials have spoken so highly of Rousey, even following her first loss to Holly Holm over a year ago. However, the loss of the 'unbeatable badass' image over the past year will play a big part in her future in sports entertainment if she is to pursue it.

John Cena
WWE
Triple H
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania
Triple H

