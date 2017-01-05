Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Hilton Cartwright took a sore one on his debut.

Video: Australia debutant takes a sore one to the groin during Test with Pakistan

Published Add your comment

All-rounder Hilton Cartwright made his debut during Australia's third Test against Pakistan in Sydney, and despite a strong performance from the 24-year-old, it may be one he wishes to forget.

Cartwright's Test selection was questioned by some, but the Perth Scorchers right-handed all-rounder put in a good display as Australia dominated the third Test, despite Pakistan's Younus Khan hitting an unbeaten century.

Despite proving critics wrong with his debut performance, Cartwright may not look back on the Test with too fond a memory in years to come.

As Cartwright fielded just metres away from Pakistani batsman Khan, he was hit by a ball which was smashed into the ground in front him at speed, leaving Cartwright with not enough time to react before it ended up making an unfortunate collision with the young players groin.

A reaction graphic from broadcaster Channel Nine showed that the ball took just 0.132 of a second to hit Cartwright's private area.

As the 24-year-old understandably winced in pain, he was surrounded by concerned team mates as the replay showed the impact of the shot to the groin.

The debutant  Cartwright may have suffered the most during day three, but wasn't the only one.

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was taken off the field due to a stomach bug and replaced with Peter Handscomb, whilst Matt Renshaw was hit with force on the top of his helmet.

Renshaw was fielding at short leg in the 77th over when Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed swept the ball in his direction, forcing the 20-year old from play.

"Matthew complained of a headache. He came off the ground to rest and is having an ongoing assessment of his condition," Australian team doctor Peter Brukner said.

Where does Cartwright's low blow stack up with the worst sporting groin shots you've ever seen? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

