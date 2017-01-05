Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

How James Rodriguez was greeted by Cristiano Ronaldo after his brace v Sevilla

Cristiano Ronaldo is behind Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Pepe in the Real Madrid captaincy pecking order but there’s no doubt he’s the most influential player at the Bernabeu.

As well as scoring a ridiculous number of goals every season, Ronaldo is also a leader on the pitch and inside the dressing room.

This was evident on Wednesday night when Real Madrid played Sevilla in the Copa del Rey at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo was given a rare night off by Zinedine Zidane but still attended the match to support his teammates.

Despite the Portuguese superstar’s absence, Los Blancos were superb in the opening half and headed into the break with a three-goal lead thanks to a brace from James Rodriguez and a Raphael Varane header.

James put his troubles to one side

James, in particular, was outstanding.

The Colombia international has endured a difficult few months at the Bernabeu and has subsequently been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital.

“I can't assure I will stay at Real Madrid,” he told reporters, per the Daily Mail, last month. “I have offers and seven days left to think about my future.

“I am happy in Madrid, but I want to play more. I have a bitter feeling as I wanted to play the final, but I am happy for the title. It's my 15th title in my career.”

Real Madrid v Sevilla - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 First Leg

But James put his troubles to one side against Sevilla and was easily the game’s Man of the Match.

He scored a magnificent curling effort from the edge of the box in the 11th minute before converting from the penalty spot just before the half-time interval.

Ronaldo's reaction to seeing James at half-time

Waiting inside the tunnel to congratulate James - and the rest of his teammates - was Ronaldo.

After giving ten of the 11 Real Madrid players a high-five for their efforts, he finally saw the man he’d been waiting for.

“James!” Ronaldo shouted proudly, before giving the South American a double high-five - the football equivalent of a Paul Hollywood handshake - and a big hug.

Classy stuff from the four-time Ballon d’Or winner.

