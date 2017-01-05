Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Mick Schumacher has a lot to live up to.

Bernie Ecclestone wants Michael Schumacher's son to make it to Formula One

The chief executive of the Formula One group Bernie Ecclestone has said that he would like Formula One legend Michael Schumacher's son Mick to follow in his father's footsteps and compete as a F1 driver one day.

Mick will be competing in European Formula 3 for the 2017 campaign with Prema Powerteam, after finishing as runner-up last season in both the German and Italian Formula 4 championships, securing an impressive tally of 10 wins throughout the year.

When asked if he would like to see Mick compete in Formula One in the future, Ecclestone told the German newspaper Bild: "If he is anywhere near as good as his father, why not?

"It would be good for Formula One if the name Schumacher was with us again."

European Formula 3 launched the career of 19-year old Max Verstappen, who finished 5th in Formula One this season, and was noted for some spectacular performances, most notably during the Brazilian Grand Prix where the Dutchman made up 13 positions in 16 laps with a series of phenomenal overtakes.

Formula 3 has also been important stepping stone into F1 for many top drivers including Williams driver Lance Stroll, who will make his F1 debut at just 18 after winning the F3 title with Prema last year.

If Mick was to eventually make the step-up to Formula One, he would become the third Schumacher to do so after his dad Michael and uncle, Ralf.

Ralf Schumacher raced for Jordan, Williams, and Toyota between 1997 and 2007, picking up six wins on the way.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-GER-QUALIFYING

Mick's dad Michael raced between 1991-2013, and won seven Formula One championships during his illustrious career.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport.

Do you think Mick Schumacher can follow in his father's footsteps?

