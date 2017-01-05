The shortlist for virtually any major individual football award is incomplete if the name Lionel Messi is nowhere to be seen.

As per usual, the Barcelona superstar will go head-to-head with Real Madrid counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann for the Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2016 accolade.

Messi missed out on collecting his sixth Ballon d’Or to the Portuguese in December, but he will get another chance to edge out his rival at yet another high-profile awards ceremony on January 9.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Apply to become a GMS writer by signing up and submitting a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

The Argentine has again produced brilliant numbers over the course of the last 12 months, bagging 51 goals while clinching an eighth La Liga title with Barcelona.

However, while his efforts arguably pale in comparison to Ronaldo winning the Champions League, Euro 2016 and the Club World Cup during 2016, Messi still leads the pack in the eyes of some.

Article continues below

Sergio Aguero is a man who knows his 29-year-old national team colleague better than most, and he believes no player is more deserving of the title because of his brilliance on and off the pitch.

Speaking to FIFA’s official website, the Manchester City striker said: “You only have to say hello to Leo to realise what a good kid he is.

“A lot of people don’t know that, because he doesn’t like to show it on TV or in public.

“He’s just an ordinary guy, though. He’s a good mixer and he cracks jokes just like any Argentinian. He gets on well with everyone and he’s as normal as they come.”

In terms of his footballing ability alone, however, Aguero couldn’t be clearer about his opinion about who is the best of the best in the world game.

“He’s ahead of the rest, including the other nominees,” he said.

“And I’m not just saying that because he’s my friend. I train with him and I see it with my own eyes. He does things I don’t see anyone else doing. He’s the best there is.

“He makes it look so easy. It’s incredible.

“Messi is the best in the world.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms