It seems as though the future of Silverstone hosting the British Grand Prix is under threat with track officials considering dropping the fixture due to spiralling costs.

The Northamptonshire racing circuit which describes itself as "the home of British Motor Racing", has been the annual home of the British Grand Prix since 1987, and hosted its first race all the way in 1950.

However, the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) are reportedly considering activating a clause in their contract which would block future Grand Prix's being held at the track.

A report by ITV news claims that the BRDC's chairman John Grant has written a letter warning of the "potentially ruinous risk" and financial issues of continuing to hold the event there.

The alleged letter from Grant, which is dated from December 19, claims that although the BRDC wish to "preserve" the British Grand Prix, that they are considering activating the clause in their contract in 2019.

The contract between the BRDC and Formula One was constructed in 2009, and was due to run up until 2026, and F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has stated: "If they want to activate a break clause, there is nothing we can do."

Despite admitting his hands are tied should the BRDC activate the clause, Ecclestone is confident that the British Grand Prix will continue elsewhere.

“Two other tracks have contacted us and we are keen to keep a British Grand Prix, there is no doubt about it, we want to have one. As far as Silverstone is concerned, it's not in our hands."

In the letter, Grant states that the group will make a final decision by "mid-year" after considering all the ramifications.

Despite Ecclestone's confidence that the British Grand Prix will continue should they be forced from Silverstone, Formula One legend Sir Jackie Stewart isn't so sure.

"I think it's a credible threat," he said.

"Not impossible for it to happen. I would be very sad if it did.

“There's no other race track that would be able to host the British Grand Prix”

