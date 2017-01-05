Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

messi.

Lionel Messi scores free-kick from acute angle against Athletic Bilbao

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Barcelona fans were fuming with referee David Fernandez following his eyebrow-raising performance during the first half of the Copa del Rey clash against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Thursday night.

The Spanish match official made several extremely questionable decisions during the opening 45 minutes, much to the deep frustration of everyone connected to the Catalan giants.

To make matters worse for the visitors, they were 2-0 down at the break thanks to two goals in three minutes from Aritz Aduriz and Inaki Williams.

Article continues below

But even when they feel like the whole world’s against them, Barcelona fans know they always have a chance to turn around any match when the peerless Lionel Messi is on the pitch.

The Argentine superstar started the match, alongside the likes of Andres Iniesta, Neymar and Luis Suarez, as Luis Enrique deployed his strongest XI.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Messi scores free-kick from acute angle

And it was Messi - who else? - who provided a moment of magic to get Barcelona back into the match early in the second half.

It wasn’t exactly the best angle to score a free-kick; the foul was awarded on the left-hand side of the box, around 25 yards from goal.

But angles mean little to Messi, whose free-kick had enough power to beat Gorka Iraizoz in the Athletic goal.

Video: Messi's goal v Athletic

Iraizoz got a hand on Messi’s shot and was convinced he’s kept it out, but Fernandez awarded the goal.

Goal-line technology is not yet used in Spain and so the decision was in the hands of Fernandez and his assistant on the far side.

Did the ball cross the line?

Should the goal have been awarded?

Replays showed the correct call was made, as you can see here…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Lionel Messi
UEFA Champions League
Football
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again