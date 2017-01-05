Barcelona fans were fuming with referee David Fernandez following his eyebrow-raising performance during the first half of the Copa del Rey clash against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Thursday night.

The Spanish match official made several extremely questionable decisions during the opening 45 minutes, much to the deep frustration of everyone connected to the Catalan giants.

To make matters worse for the visitors, they were 2-0 down at the break thanks to two goals in three minutes from Aritz Aduriz and Inaki Williams.

Article continues below

But even when they feel like the whole world’s against them, Barcelona fans know they always have a chance to turn around any match when the peerless Lionel Messi is on the pitch.

The Argentine superstar started the match, alongside the likes of Andres Iniesta, Neymar and Luis Suarez, as Luis Enrique deployed his strongest XI.

Article continues below

Messi scores free-kick from acute angle

And it was Messi - who else? - who provided a moment of magic to get Barcelona back into the match early in the second half.

It wasn’t exactly the best angle to score a free-kick; the foul was awarded on the left-hand side of the box, around 25 yards from goal.

But angles mean little to Messi, whose free-kick had enough power to beat Gorka Iraizoz in the Athletic goal.

Video: Messi's goal v Athletic

Iraizoz got a hand on Messi’s shot and was convinced he’s kept it out, but Fernandez awarded the goal.

Goal-line technology is not yet used in Spain and so the decision was in the hands of Fernandez and his assistant on the far side.

Did the ball cross the line?

Should the goal have been awarded?

Replays showed the correct call was made, as you can see here…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms