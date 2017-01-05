Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Goldberg.

Report: Goldberg signed to a three pay-per-view deal with WWE

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When Goldberg originally returned to the WWE last year, he announced that Brock Lesnar wouldn't just be 'next' in their match at Survivor Series, but he would also be his 'last'.

However, plans have since changed, and after defeating Lesnar in just one minute and 26 seconds, the former WCW icon announced the following night that he would be entering himself into the Royal Rumble match. 

Now, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the plan for Goldberg moving forward in 2017.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It has already been announced that he will be working at the Royal Rumble, but the Wrestling Observer has revealed he will be working at Fastlane, as well as WrestleMania 33 later this year. Although Goldberg working at WrestleMania was expected, Fastlane is a bit of a surprise.

They also mentioned that The Iconic would be working on Raw 'fairly often' to promote these shows as well.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

It is highly expected that Goldberg will continue his feud with Lesnar across these pay-per-views before he likely retires from the WWE. Still, there is a concern if he can put on a great match, which is why some fans might be worried about WWE's booking of him.

It looks as though Fastlane will be used for The Beast to level up the scorecard with Goldberg, before they have their final and feud-deciding match at WrestleMania 33.

This should probably include a stipulation of some sort to make it more interesting for the WWE Universe to watch, rather than having something similar to the one-minute-and-26-second showing we've already been given previously at Survivor Series.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Royal Rumble
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again