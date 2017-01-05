When Goldberg originally returned to the WWE last year, he announced that Brock Lesnar wouldn't just be 'next' in their match at Survivor Series, but he would also be his 'last'.

However, plans have since changed, and after defeating Lesnar in just one minute and 26 seconds, the former WCW icon announced the following night that he would be entering himself into the Royal Rumble match.

Now, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the plan for Goldberg moving forward in 2017.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It has already been announced that he will be working at the Royal Rumble, but the Wrestling Observer has revealed he will be working at Fastlane, as well as WrestleMania 33 later this year. Although Goldberg working at WrestleMania was expected, Fastlane is a bit of a surprise.

They also mentioned that The Iconic would be working on Raw 'fairly often' to promote these shows as well.

Article continues below

It is highly expected that Goldberg will continue his feud with Lesnar across these pay-per-views before he likely retires from the WWE. Still, there is a concern if he can put on a great match, which is why some fans might be worried about WWE's booking of him.

It looks as though Fastlane will be used for The Beast to level up the scorecard with Goldberg, before they have their final and feud-deciding match at WrestleMania 33.

This should probably include a stipulation of some sort to make it more interesting for the WWE Universe to watch, rather than having something similar to the one-minute-and-26-second showing we've already been given previously at Survivor Series.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms