Football

Samuel Umtiti.

Aritz Aduriz appears to punch Samuel Umtiti but gets away with it

Football News
24/7

Barcelona aren’t used to be in a losing position – especially not against a side that’s currently in seventh place on the La Liga table.

The Catalan giants are going head-to-head with Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey round of 16 at San Mames, but their trip to northern Spain hasn’t been straightforward by any means.

Barcelona went into the halftime break chasing a 2-0 deficit thanks to goals from Aritz Aduriz and Inaki Williams prior to the half-hour mark.

The visitors have rallied early in the second period and kicked off their prospective comeback with a 52nd-minute free-kick from the ever-reliable Lionel Messi.

But amid all the frantic action that’s led to the current scoreline, a nasty incident has Barcelona fans boiling on social media.

While the 28-time Copa del Rey champions defended a corner kick in the 35th minute, Athletic striker Aduriz and Barca defender Samuel Umiti tangled near the goalmouth as Marc-André ter Stegen came off his line to claim the harmless delivery.

Replays show Aduriz appears to strike Umtiti in the throat, leaving the Frenchman clutching his neck while writhing in agony as Barcelona launched a counterattack.

Play continued for another 20 seconds until the referee – who, along with his assistants, somehow failed to spot the incident – returned to the Barcelona goal and allowed Umtiti to receive treatment.

Without a swarm players in close proximity to the pair involved, it’s difficult to find an excuse as to how such a seemingly blatant offence could go unpunished, let alone unnoticed.

Naturally, Barcelona fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration – and they have plenty to say.

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Spain Football
Lionel Messi
Football
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

