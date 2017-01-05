In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Odell Beckham Jr wears lucha libre mask - performs wrestling moves in Giants locker room

The New York Giants have their biggest game since Super Bowl XLVI this weekend when they take on the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round of the playoffs.

During the week beforehand, many players would be in their own zones, going over their assignments for the game in order to make sure they're doing their bit towards helping the team reach the next stage of the postseason.

While Odell Beckham Jr. is probably doing the same, he's having a little fun in the Giants' locker room as well.

The wide receiver was seen wearing a Lucha Libre mask while the media were in the Giants' locker room after practice on Thursday. He then started to perform wrestling moves as seen in the video below, executing a 'top rope' elbow drop on teammate Larry Donnell from a stool.

He even took a phone call while still wearing the mask.

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

While some players might be nervous for the playoff game ahead, arguably one of the biggest games of their professional careers, Beckham - or Odell Mysterio if you like - seems very cool, calm, and collective, which is great to see.

He even said during an interview he was soley focused on the game ahead against the Packers, according to The Big Lead.

New York Giants v Green Bay Packers

“Right now I’m really more focused on the Packers and Giants, so any of those questions, whenever any of ya’ll want to sit down and have a little side-to-side, we can do that after the playoffs,” he said.

Beckham caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards (third overall in the NFL) and 10 touchdowns (fifth overall in the NFL) during the 2016 season for the Giants.

Topics:
Eli Manning
New York Giants
NFL

