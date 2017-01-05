Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Another difficult day for Pakistan who look to be going home from series without a win.

Video: Fielder's misfortune brings amusement to the commentary box

On the third day of the third Test in Sydney, Pakistan ended on the brink of defeat despite Younis Khan notching his 34th Test century.

The visitors, who trail Australia 2-0 and face an uphill battle to avoid a whitewash, were reduced to 281-8, 68 short of the follow on despite Younis putting on another excellent display of batting.

After rain delayed the start of play by four hours, Pakistan began on 126-2, and Younis and Azhar Ali soon extended their partnership to an impressive 146.

Azhar fought bullishly to an impressive 71, until a moment of hesitancy saw him stranded between the wicket, with Mitchell Starc hurling the ball to Peter Handscombe, who ran the batsman out and brought Pakistan’s best partnership of the innings to an end.

After that, it was a one-man stand, with Younis batting bullishly enroute to his first century since October, but his partners at the crease couldn’t withstand the Aussie bowling attack.

Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq was caught shortly after tea for 18, Asad Shafiq followed for four soon after, and Sarfraz Ahmed managed only 18 after edging a Starc delivery.

The day’s play does little to change the outcome of the series, with Australia already confirmed as winners, and Pakistan merely playing to avoid a drubbing.

If the scoreline and the potential whitewash wasn't bad enough for Pakistan, an amusing moment in the field rubbed further salt into their wounds.

It happened during the second day, and it was a moment that saw the commentary team lose all sense of professionalism.

After trying, and failing, to stop the ball with his foot, the Pakistan fielder then had to make a recovery by chasing after it.

However, after stopping the ball, he then also slipped over, much to the amusement of the commentator, and the player himself.

A series to forget for Pakistan.

