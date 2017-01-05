Roberto Firmino has made the sometimes difficult transition between major European leagues seem easy during the last one-and-a-half seasons.

The Brazilian has become a key figure for the Reds under Jurgen Klopp, contributing 17 goals and 12 assists in all competitions since August 2015.

Operating in a false nine role under the German boss, Firmino is third behind Saido Mane and Adam Lallana in the club goalscoring charts just past the halfway point of the Premier League campaign.

While Klopp has certainly played a huge role in helping the 25-year-old blossom at the highest level, Firmino owes someone else for getting his football career moving nearly a decade ago.

His dentist Marcellus Portella famously assisted him in securing a move to Brazilian outfit Figueirense, from where he was snapped up by Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

“I was playing in the Brazilian Serie B in Alagoas and I had no-one representing me,” Firmino revealed, as per the Liverpool Echo.

“Marcellus came on board and gave me a lot of support and effort. I was very young and he has been a very close friend.

“I’d like to think I have been good to him too and he has been good to me. I love talking to him and I respect him a lot.”

It’s not uncommon for foreign players to struggle with the intense physicality of top-flight European football – especially forwards who are most effective when they can find space in the final third.

The best footballers in the world tweak their game in order to adapt to a new league – and that’s exactly what Firmino has done to find his feet in the Premier League.

“I think I have already changed my way of playing,” the Reds star said.

“First of all because I was adapted to the European style of football due to playing in Germany with Hoffenheim for three years. But then I had to make another adjustment because English football and the Premier League is much, much faster.

“You really do notice that the pace is very high here but it is a type of football that I enjoy.

“I am giving my best to the team like all the other players and everyone is happy with the work they are doing. That’s reflected in the football we are producing and the fact that everyone is enjoying themselves.

“I love playing here and hopefully it is something I can continue to do for many years.”

