Andres Iniesta is right up there alongside Gianluigi Buffon as the most universally popular player in football.

The world-class midfielder is lauded and appreciated not only because of his immense quality but also his quiet and respectful personality.

Iniesta has received applause at every La Liga ground since scoring the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa. Well, all except one that is.

Whenever Iniesta plays at San Mames, home of Athletic Bilbao, he gets whistled and jeered - and this was evident again on Thursday night in the Copa del Rey.

Even Real Madrid fans have given the Barcelona star a standing ovation in the past - so what have the fans of Athletic got against the mild-mannered midfielder who helped Spain become world champions for the first time in their history six-and-a-half years ago?

Why Iniesta always gets whistled at San Mames

According to both Mundo Deportivo and Sport, it all stems back to an incident which occurred at the old San Mames back in September 2010 - not long after Spain had just won the World Cup.

But when you discover the real reason, it makes the whole situation sound even more absurd.

Fernando Amorebieta was shown a red card following a tackle on Iniesta, who stayed down and appeared to be in some pain.

Mateu Lahoz, the referee in charge that night, was standing yards away from the incident and deemed Amorebieta’s challenge to be excessive and dangerous.

You can understand why…

However, Athletic fans decided Iniesta would no longer be welcome at San Mames from that moment forward.

They continue to whistle him and it seems they’ll continue to do so until the day he retires.

Shame, really.

Although it says more about the Athletic fans than it does Iniesta.

