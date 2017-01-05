Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Ronda Rousey.

Cris Cyborg's boxing coach invites Ronda Rousey to 'come down and train'

It was wanted for a long time, but after recent events, it may never happen. MMA fans may never get to see Ronda Rousey take on her long-term rival, Cris "Cyborg" Justino, inside the octagon.

Rousey now looks like she could be on the path to retirement following her 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, while Cyborg is currently under review for a possible drug violation after failing a drug test. If she is suspended, this could also hinder the chances of her fighting Rowdy.

There is a chance it could still happen as the Brazilian is now part of the UFC, however, her boxing coach, Jason Parillo, has said on The Extra Rounds Podcast with Mike Dyce and Elias Cepeda that he believes the fight between Cyborg and Rousey will never happen because of the American's recent loss.

He said according to Fansided: “If they couldn’t get it together before this fight (Nunes), this just set it back a whole lifetime.”

He continued: “I would like to see Cris (Cyborg) be the title holder at 145lbs, and Ronda to stay at 135.”

The opportunity for Cyborg to become a title holder at 145lbs will come after Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie fight for inaugural UFC Women's Featherweight title at UFC 208 in February, so long as she isn't suspended.

If Holm becomes champion, this could also be a route for Rousey to get back in the octagon once more as she looks to get revenge against the fighter that took away her Women's Bantamweight title.

Parillo also noted that while there is no fight happening between Cyborg and Rousey, the American should come and train and learn from them, saying: "They could train together now, Cris could help Ronda improve. I wouldn’t mind seeing Ronda come down and train a little bit.”

This would certainly bode well with some of Rowdy's fans, as many were highly critical of the 29-year-old's current head coach Edmond Tarverdyan, following her shock defeat to Nunes.

Surprisingly, training with her long-term rival could actually help Rousey get her UFC career back on its feet.

Topics:
UFC
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

