British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has named his six players from the home nations to watch in 2017.

Gatland, who is taking a sabbatical from the Wales job until after the 2017 Lions tour, will name his squad to tour world champions New Zealand on April 19.

The New Zealander has admitted that he faces a selection headache after many impressive performances during the autumn internationals and domestic games, especially England's unbeaten 2016 under the stewardship of Eddie Jones.

Gatland has been particularly impressed by England fly-half Owen Farrell, who was a replacement player on the 2013 Lions tour to Australia.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Gatland said: "He has really matured as a player since 2013. He doesn't make many mistakes and that happens when you get a bit more experience.

"We saw that in the past, every now and again there were one or two errors and he was disappointed with that. But at the moment the way he is playing is outstanding."

Among his other picks, Gatland named Welshman Alun-Wyn Jones, Scotsman Stuart Hogg, Englishman Jonathan Joseph, and the Irish duo of Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw.

The Wales coach is very excited for the Six Nations, and expects plenty more players to put their name in the hat for Lions selection with good showings.

The Ireland vs England clash that takes place in the last round of matches excites Gatland as it could end up being the championship decider.

He said: "In 2013 the last game between Wales and England probably turned into a trial for half a dozen players, in terms of players who ended up going on the tour and those who missed out.

"We may see the same thing happen this time."

