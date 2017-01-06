Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Memphis Depay.

Why Manchester United are struggling to sell Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay must be desperate to find a way out of his nightmare Manchester United stint during the January transfer window.

The Dutchman looks all but certain to leave Old Trafford after playing virtually no role for the Red Devils since the arrival of Jose Mourinho last summer.

With just 79 minutes of competitive club football under his belt to date, it’s been a miserable season for a man who joined United for roughly £25 million in May 2015.

The 22-year-old has failed to live up to his undeniable potential while wearing the iconic number seven shirt and it seems both he and the club are ready to part ways.

However, while a permanent move would likely be the ideal solution for both parties, the prospect of a deal being struck in January has hit a major stumbling block.

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

The Telegraph reports United are eager to recoup a significant portion of the fee they paid to sign Depay 18 months ago, which has understandably dampened interest from would-be suitors.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are thought to be demanding clubs to fork out £20 million on top of his £90,000-a-week wages in exchange for his services.

Considering Depay’s flashes of brilliance have been few and far between since his big move to Manchester, his current asking price is likely to be far from appealing.

United could adopt a more lenient stance later in the transfer window, but perhaps they should consider capitalising on the widespread interest clubs have in taking the winger on loan.

Wayne Rooney Testimonial: Manchester United v Everton

Everton, Nice and Roma are all believed to be weighing up loan offers for Depay, none of which have been successful due to United’s insistence that he leaves on a permanent basis.

Ronald Koeman has been linked with wanting Depay as a temporary replacement for Yannick Bolasie, who could be sidelined for up till 12 months with a knee injury.

Roma would also prefer a loan arrangement, while Nice have ended their pursuit of the former PSV Eindhoven star after club president Jean-Pierre Rivere conceded United have priced them out of negotiations.

It seems United won’t have it all their own way in regards to Depay’s future at Old Trafford, and they may need to shoulder a financial hit in order to get him off the books in January.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

