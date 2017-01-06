Manchester United have the financial muscle to bring Antoine Griezmann to Old Trafford this summer - and rumours linking the world-class Frenchman with a move to the Red Devils have intensified over recent days.

Griezmann himself, though, isn’t happy with the constant speculation.

Earlier this week he hit out at reporters and asked them to stop asking where he’ll be playing his football at the start of next season.

"I don't like this question [surrounding my future]," Griezmann was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"I don't appreciate these type of questions about my future because players like Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Lionel] Messi or [Gareth] Bale aren't asked about what is going to happen next year or where they are going to play.

"That's why I don't like it when they ask me either. I'm happy and enjoying myself at Atletico, don't ask me about my future anymore."

Man Utd's 'promise' to Griezmann

But the questions are likely to continue following The Sun’s latest report that Griezmann has been offered an eye-watering £220,000-a-week contract to join United this summer.

That would put him on par with his close friend and compatriot Paul Pogba, who completed his world-record £89 million transfer from Juventus in the summer.

The Sun claim Griezmann has been “promised” the same contract as Pogba.

Man Utd have reportedly held talks with his representatives

Moreover, the British tabloid believe United chiefs have discussed personal terms with Griezmann’s representatives this week.

Atletico, who are poised to leave the Vicente Calderon for the Wanda Metropolitano this summer, are obviously desperate to keep Griezmann in their ranks.

However, United reportedly believe they can reach an agreement for their star man without the need to trigger the £86 million release clause in his contract.

There’s a chance Atletico will be offered United players as makeweights in the deal.

Griezmann: United's next No. 7?

Griezmann, if he does decide he wants to join Pogba in Manchester, is likely to be handed the club’s iconic number seven shirt.

The France international currently wears No. 7 for club and country - and with Memphis Depay on his way out of United, fans believe Griezmann is the perfect man to follow in the footsteps of legends such as Cantona, Beckham and Ronaldo.

