Boxing

Ricardo Mayorga.

Former boxing champion Ricardo Mayorga wants to fight Conor McGregor

Football News
24/7

When Conor McGregor was granted a boxing license near the beginning of December last year, it brought us one step closer towards a super-fight between the UFC champion and one of the greatest boxers of all-time, Floyd Mayweather.

Still, since that date, we're no closer towards a fight between the two behemoths of their respective sports, so if Notorious wants to warm up his boxing skills inside the ring in the meantime, he will have to fight someone else.

Enter a former welterweight and light-middleweight world champion who has vowed to make the Irishman fear him; Ricardo Mayorga.

According to the Express, the 43-year-old believes he will defeat the MMA fighter if he accepts his challenge, saying: "I admit that he's has been very good at mixed martial arts, but in boxing he is making mistakes. As soon as I grab him, I'm going to break him down, I'm going to disintegrate him.

"If you are looking for me, you will find me. I have not fought, as they say, with [scrubs and journeymen], with a ghost record like [McGregor] has. But if he wants to fight and he's looking for me - he's going to find me. Let him tell me when he wants us to fight and where he wants to do it."

Mayorga added: “In boxing, when we step in the ring — he’s going to know that I’m a man and he’s a woman.

“I’m going to lower his jaw to his navel, so he learns to fear me and shows respect.” 

UFC 205: Open Workouts

Mayorga has been known to be a controversial figure in boxing and was once described as 'the craziest man in boxing'. You can clearly see how he got that nickname.

The El Matador has even fought in MMA himself, with a record 0-3, and one fight in which his TKO win was overturned to a No Contest due to an illegal strike. In boxing, he has been more successful, but he hasn't competed in the ring since August 2015.

Shane Mosley v Ricardo Mayorga

You can't help but admire Mayorga's spirit, but unless your name is Floyd Mayweather, McGregor won't be stepping into the boxing ring with you.

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

