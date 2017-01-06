Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Alexis Sanchez.

The two reasons why Arsene Wenger will leave Alexis Sanchez out vs Preston

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With the FA Cup third round kicking off this weekend, it would usually be the ideal time for a club to rest its big stars, especially if they're taking on opposition from a lower league.

However, Arsene Wenger's decision to leave Alexis Sanchez out of the side that will take on Preston will leave fans feeling rather edgy given what happened earlier in the week.

On Tuesday night, the Gunners salvaged a late point away to Bournemouth having come from three goals down.

Article continues below

The result proved a bitter pill for both the players and the fans to swallow on the way back to London, but everyone quickly became more concerned with the behaviour of the Chilean international.

At 2-0 down Sanchez and midfield teammate Aaron Ramsey were seen exchanging angry words, and once the final whistle blew he still appeared upset as he disappeared down the tunnel.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Reports emerged the following day alleging that the Arsenal squad feared for his future as his behaviour in the changing room suggested that he wanted out.

Whether that is the case remains to be seen, but Wenger explained that he has decided to leave him out of this weekend's trip to Deepdale because the player is "jaded" and "tired".

With 15 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for club and country so far this term, Sanchez is in outstanding form, but Wenger is clearly concerned about him suffering from burnout at the halfway point of the campaign.

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League

"Alexis wants always to play and, on one side, when I don't play him, people say 'why don't you play him?' and, on the other hand, I am criticised for using him too much," he said as per Goal.com.

"But I always planned in my head, no matter what happens, that in January he will need a breather.

"What we forget is that, when they go away for international games, they travel to Chile. Then they play sometimes 2,000 miles away, they travel back and then they come here and play the next day again.

"They are human beings - you have to give them a breather at some stage. Mentally and physically [Alexis needs a rest] because at the moment he is a bit jaded. You can see that he is tired."

While that all seems more than reasonable, there will no doubt be a number of nervy Arsenal fans worriedly watching developments as a new deal to keep him at the Emirates still appears to be no closer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
FA Cup
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Theo Walcott

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again