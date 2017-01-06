The two reasons why Arsene Wenger will leave Alexis Sanchez out vs Preston

With the FA Cup third round kicking off this weekend, it would usually be the ideal time for a club to rest its big stars, especially if they're taking on opposition from a lower league.

However, Arsene Wenger's decision to leave Alexis Sanchez out of the side that will take on Preston will leave fans feeling rather edgy given what happened earlier in the week.

On Tuesday night, the Gunners salvaged a late point away to Bournemouth having come from three goals down.

The result proved a bitter pill for both the players and the fans to swallow on the way back to London, but everyone quickly became more concerned with the behaviour of the Chilean international.

At 2-0 down Sanchez and midfield teammate Aaron Ramsey were seen exchanging angry words, and once the final whistle blew he still appeared upset as he disappeared down the tunnel.

Reports emerged the following day alleging that the Arsenal squad feared for his future as his behaviour in the changing room suggested that he wanted out.

Whether that is the case remains to be seen, but Wenger explained that he has decided to leave him out of this weekend's trip to Deepdale because the player is "jaded" and "tired".

With 15 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for club and country so far this term, Sanchez is in outstanding form, but Wenger is clearly concerned about him suffering from burnout at the halfway point of the campaign.

"Alexis wants always to play and, on one side, when I don't play him, people say 'why don't you play him?' and, on the other hand, I am criticised for using him too much," he said as per Goal.com.

"But I always planned in my head, no matter what happens, that in January he will need a breather.

"What we forget is that, when they go away for international games, they travel to Chile. Then they play sometimes 2,000 miles away, they travel back and then they come here and play the next day again.

"They are human beings - you have to give them a breather at some stage. Mentally and physically [Alexis needs a rest] because at the moment he is a bit jaded. You can see that he is tired."

While that all seems more than reasonable, there will no doubt be a number of nervy Arsenal fans worriedly watching developments as a new deal to keep him at the Emirates still appears to be no closer.

