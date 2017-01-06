Despite being 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, it would be impossible to completely rule Manchester United out of the Premier League title race.

Under Jose Mourinho's tutelage, the Red Devils finally seem to have found a winning formula and are currently on a six-game winning streak in the league, following their 2-0 victory over West Ham on Monday.

There's a swagger about United at the moment, with summer signings Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all in fantastic form and spearheading the club's attack.

And while Mourinho's men are currently performing in all areas of the pitch, that doesn't mean to say the Portuguese isn't open to the idea of improving his squad in the January transfer window.

One name that has been frequently linked with a move to Old Trafford is Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof.

The highly-rated 22-year-old, who will reportedly cost United £38 million, hasn't been included in Benfica's match-day squads recently, adding fuel to the fire of a potential transfer.

A deal hasn't yet been struck because of legal issues, as previously reported by the Mirror, but Swedish media claim there has been a major development in negotiations.

According to Expressen, who confirmed United's interest in Ibrahimovic last summer, Benfica have reached an agreement with Lindelof's former club, Vasteras, over various sell-on clauses and outstanding payments.

Benfica were originally unwilling to meet Vasteras' demands of 20% (£7.6 million) and an outstanding payment of €250,000 but have now agreed to the terms, giving Lindelof the green light to join United in January.

His arrival would be a huge boost for Mourinho, whose defence has impressed in recent weeks but still has its deficiencies.

Marcos Rojo remains a liability with his dangerous tackling; Phil Jones is aways prone to a mistake; Eric Bailly is currently on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations; while Chris Smalling's injuries continue to hinder his involvement.

