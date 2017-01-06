Nets (8-26) 109, Pacers (19-18) 121

Jeff Teague (21/7/15) and Myles Turner (25/15/0) produced double-doubles to condemn the Brooklyn Nets to their fourth straight loss. Paul George (26/1/3) was 10-18 from the field. Trevor Booker (16/6/0) and Justin Hamilton (16/8/0) had team-highs for the Nets.

Jazz (22-15) 93, Raptors (24-11) 101

Kyle Lowry (33/6/5) bounced back from his poor game in San Antonio as the Raptors condemned the Jazz to their second defeat in a row. DeMar DeRozan (23/7/2) was just 8-26 from the field. Jonas Valanciunas (18/13/0) had a double-double. Rudy Gobert (15/16/0) had one of his own for Utah, who had three players in double figures.

Hornets (20-17) 114, Pistons (17-21) 115

Some Reggie Jackson (22/2/11) free throws gave the Pistons a tight win as Marco Belinelli's (5/2/1) inventive buzzer-beater came after the clock had run down. Boban Marjanovic (15/19/0) and Marcus Morris (20/10/3) had big double-doubles for Detroit. Kemba Walker (32/7/5) did what he does best.

Hawks (20-16) 99, Pelicans (14-23) 94

Dennis Schroder (23/7/4) led the Hawks to victory as Paul Millsap (17/10/4) and Dwight Howard (12/11/1) posted double-doubles. Kyle Korver sat out amid rumours he is on his way to Cleveland. Anthony Davis (20/19/3) showed his All-Star credentials once again for the Pelicans.

Thunder (21-16) 116, Rockets (28-9) 118

Two clutch free throws from Nene (18/3/1), who is a 66% career shooter from the line, saw the Rockets overcome another huge night from Russell Westbrook (49/8/5). The Thunder star was a career-high 8-15 from deep. His former teammates James Harden (26/8/12) came close to a triple-double. Eric Gordon's (22/5/3) hot shooting was crucial for Houston.

Suns (12-25) 102, Mavericks (11-25) 95

Devin Booker (22/2/0) and Eric Bledsoe (26/0/7) shot the Phoenix Suns to victory in a battle of the Western Conference's basement franchises. Deron Williams (20/4/6) had a game-high for the struggling Mavs while Dirk Nowitzki (13/7/3) played 28 minutes.

Spurs (29-7) 127, Nuggets (14-22) 99

Tony Parker (21/3/1) was 90.9% from the field as he joined Kawhi Leonard (24/6/5) and LaMarcus Aldridge (28/4/1) in scoring over 20 points. The Spurs steamrolled the Nuggets, who have now lost four in a row. Nikola Jokic (19/11/5) had a double-double.

Lakers (13-26) 109, Blazers (16-22) 118

CJ McCollum (27/4/7) dropped a game-high to lead the Blazers to victory as Damian Lillard (21/5/10) made his return from injury with a double-double. D'Angelo Russell (22/4/2) was 0-8 from three as the Lakers gave up a big half-time lead.