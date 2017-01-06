The stat that proves Edinson Cavani is the best and worst striker in Europe right now

Edinson Cavani has long been linked with a move to the Premier League.

With every transfer window that rolls by it seems that stories citing the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United with an interest in his services pick up pace without ever actually coming to fruition.

Depending on which story you read, he has come close to leaving in the past, but Paris Saint-Germain have always managed to hold on to him.

However, this year the club is having a bad season by their usual standards. Currently sat behind both Nice and Monaco in the Ligue 1 table, it would appear as though they are struggling to adapt to life without Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But one thing is clear, they are dependent on the big Uruguayan to fill the void left by the iconic Swede.

So far this term, the 29-year-old has bagged himself 17 goals in the league, scoring nearly half of their total of 38.

And while that is impressive, there is a stat that shows he could be performing better. Much better, actually.

Yes, as strange as it sounds, Edinson Cavani is both Europe's best and worst striker right now.

As the tweet shows, while Cavani has put away 17 of his clear cut chances, he has also missed 18 close-range opportunities that would have doubled his tally.

It is an unusual statistic that doesn't seem to show which player would be turning up for a game, and makes him the leader in Europe's top five leagues for scoring and missing clear-cut chances.

Interested parties from the Premier League, and beyond, will no doubt take a long hard look at those numbers before deciding whether to splash the cash on his services.

