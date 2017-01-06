The NBA All-Star fan vote has its detractors. There have been many previous examples of deserving players missing out on a place in the showpiece event, and the importance of these votes was decreased for that very reason.

Fan votes will only count for 50 percent of the total votes. Players and media will make up the rest, and following the first release of fan votes ahead of the weekend in February, it would be no surprise to see that percentage decrease next season.

The usual names are at the top. LeBron James leads the east's frontcourt with 595,288 - more than any other player. Kyrie Irving has 543,030 to sit number one in the backcourt.

In the west, the Golden State duo of Stephen Curry (523,597) and Kevin Durant (541, 209) are at the top.

However, the problems begin to appear as you look through the top 10 for each category.

Most strikingly, Zaza Pachulia, who is averaging 5.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Warriors, is second - yes, second - in the west's frontcourt with 439,675.

Pachulia just missed out on a place in the All-Star game last season - when fan votes accounted for 100 percent - as a Dallas Maverick.

Joel Embiid, for all of his evident talent, is fourth in the east's frontcourt voting with 221,984 votes. Ahead of more worthy names like Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Paul George.

Derrick Rose, who has hardly set the world alight with the Knicks but plays in the big New York market, is ahead of Kyle Lowry, John Wall and Kemba Walker in the east guard voting.

Of course, not every player can be an All-Star, and there are always big players to miss out, but hopefully the media and players will be able to bring some normality to the final outcome.