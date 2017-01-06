Pep Guardiola tips one current Barcelona star to become club president

The Barcelona presidency is one of the most powerful jobs in world football, but its election process can often be more of a circus than that of the presidential race in the US.

But those who are elected into the position usually have some weight behind their respective career.

Earlier this week, Pep Guardiola, a man who is Barcelona through and through, quashed suggestions that he is set for an early retirement, and in doing so, put the breaks on talk of him taking the top job in Catalonia.

Article continues below

For those wondering where this rumour of him taking over in the Barca boardroom came from, it originated from former England manager Fabio Capello.

Following City's draw with Burnley last weekend, the Italian tactician suggested that Guardiola could be tempted to step away from management and get into the political side of things back in Spain.

Article continues below

However, speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup clash with West Ham this weekend, the 44-year-old distanced himself from Capello's theories and put forward a name that he believes is perfect for the role in the future.

"I was lucky to be trained by Capello and I would like to tell him I will never be president of Barcelona," he said in his press conference as per the Daily Mirror, before adding, "there is already Gerard Pique to do that."

Given the casual nature of the comment, either Pep knows something that we don't or he is just so confident that Pique is the man for the job that no other option ever entered his head.

Pique, now 29, came through the youth ranks at Barcelona before joining Manchester United in 2004. He spent four seasons there making just 23 appearances (as well as spending a year on loan with Zaragoza) before returning to his boyhood club in 2008.

Since then he has established himself as an crucial member of the first team, and should he ever decide to run for the presidency, there aren't likely to be many willing to bet against him given the stature he enjoys in his career.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms