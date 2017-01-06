Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Arsenal vs Bournemouth.

The truth behind Sanchez's 'tantrum' in dressing room after Bournemouth draw

Arsenal staged a sensational comeback against Bournemouth on Tuesday night yet it was Alexis Sanchez's behaviour after the final whistle that stole headlines.

The Gunners fought back from 3-0 down to salvage a draw, with Sanchez scoring their first before goals from Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud.

But focus was well and truly on the Chile star, who looked furious as he threw his gloves on the floor, stormed down the tunnel and reportedly continued his tantrum in the dressing room.

Reports have since claimed Arsenal's players are worried that Sanchez is unhappy at the club which, as Arsene Wenger explained yesterday, is complete nonsense.

"What is surprising (about Sanchez's behaviour)?" he said. "We want to win the games, if you don't you're not happy. That is normal.

"Without passion you do not come back when you are at 70 minutes and 3-0 down. It is exceptional and you need a special response.

"We are all frustrated. Of course he (Sanchez) is fine."

Sanchez reportedly ignored his teammates - who were said to be celebrating the draw - in the dressing room to make a point of how angry he was, but according to the Mirror, that wasn't the case at all.

In fact, at no point was Sanchez even in the same room as Arsenal's players after the game.

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League

Steve Stammer wrote: "One rumour had it that Sanchez broke a window in the Bournemouth dressing room afterwards in a fit of pique.

"He did well there. There are no windows in the Bournemouth dressing room. Then there was talk of a blazing row with the other players.

"He can play, can Sanchez. He must also have one hell of a voice on him as well because he went away to be tested and by the time he came back the dressing room was empty.

FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-ARSENAL

"Maybe he is one of those who can start a row in an empty room."

Turns out Sanchez went straight for testing after the game, giving him no chance of staging his 'angry silence' in the Arsenal dressing room.

The 27-year-old's furious reaction to drawing, quite simply, has been blown out of proportion, because one poor performance isn't going to make him quit a club he recently said he's "really happy" at.

Rest assured, Arsenal fans, your star player is going nowhere.

