Watch: Inaki Williams scored a pelter to help Athletic Bilbao beat Barcelona

Barcelona's new year didn't get off to the best start on Thursday night.

Their first game of the calendar year saw them knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by Athletic Bilbao, but the only way from here is up, right?

And while Barca's year got off to a stinker, there was one man who went about re-establishing his credentials as one of Europe's best young players.

Inaki Williams has been a player of interest for some time now, ever since breaking onto the scene back in 2014.

A forward known for his pace and prowess in front of goal, the 22-year-old has struggled for game time so far this season, but there is no better way to push on from injury problems than to bag a goal against a side like Barca.

Having gone a goal up, it only took three minutes for the Basque side to double their advantage.

Some slick movement over on the right flank was finished off emphatically by Williams, whose volley capitalised on a neat flick on just inside the box.

What a goal, check the video to see it in all its glory.

Barca managed to get a goal back in the second half from a Lionel Messi free kick, but Barca were controversially denied a penalty in the first half when Neymar was clearly tripped in the box.

Bilbao went on to weather a stormy second half, having been reduced to 10-men before seeing Barca hit the post with a late effort.

Scroll below for more comprehensive highlights...

