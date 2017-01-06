Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Inaki Williams.

Watch: Inaki Williams scored a pelter to help Athletic Bilbao beat Barcelona

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Barcelona's new year didn't get off to the best start on Thursday night.

Their first game of the calendar year saw them knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by Athletic Bilbao, but the only way from here is up, right?

And while Barca's year got off to a stinker, there was one man who went about re-establishing his credentials as one of Europe's best young players.

Inaki Williams has been a player of interest for some time now, ever since breaking onto the scene back in 2014.

A forward known for his pace and prowess in front of goal, the 22-year-old has struggled for game time so far this season, but there is no better way to push on from injury problems than to bag a goal against a side like Barca.

Having gone a goal up, it only took three minutes for the Basque side to double their advantage.

Some slick movement over on the right flank was finished off emphatically by Williams, whose volley capitalised on a neat flick on just inside the box.

What a goal, check the video to see it in all its glory.

Barca managed to get a goal back in the second half from a Lionel Messi free kick, but Barca were controversially denied a penalty in the first half when Neymar was clearly tripped in the box.

Bilbao went on to weather a stormy second half, having been reduced to 10-men before seeing Barca hit the post with a late effort.

Scroll below for more comprehensive highlights...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Athletic Bilbao
Lionel Messi
UEFA Champions League
Football
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again