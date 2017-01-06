Under Antonio Conte, Diego Costa has rediscovered the form that made him one of the Premier League's most potent strikers in his first season at Chelsea.

After a lacklustre 2015/16 campaign that saw him score just 12 league goals, the Spain international already has 14 to his name this season and is leading the Premier League scoring charts right now.

However, regardless of how well Costa is leading the line at Stamford Bridge there is always the chance that he picks up an injury or suspension - a potential nightmare scenario for the Blues. With that in mind, Conte has identified a surprising name from the ranks of Premier League strikers he wants to sign this January as Costa's back-up.

According to The Guardian, the Italian manager has earmarked Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente as the "perfect replacement for Costa should the latter be injured or suspended."

With five goals to his name this season for one of the Premier League's struggling sides, the 31-year-old Spaniard might not stand out as the obvious choice to join Chelsea and help their quest for their first title since 2015.

However, Conte has worked with Llorente before - at Juventus during the 2013-14 season - and the former Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla striker's style of play would make him a solid replacement for the strong, physical presence that Costa offers up front.

Whilst Chelsea are keen to bring in Llorente to bolster their strikeforce before the end of January, they will face a struggle to convince Swansea's new manager Paul Clement to part ways with his leading forward.

The Guardian notes the Blues want to sign Llorente either on loan or permanently. In truth, though, it will likely take them paying well over the odds for the veteran striker if Swansea are to agree to the sale at a crucial time in their own season.

The fact Conte and co. are serious about signing one of the middle tier of Premier League strikers also adds weight to the idea that summer signing Michy Batshuayi is struggling to adapt to English football.

The Belgian, signed for £33.2 million in the summer, has hardly been used by the Chelsea boss in recent weeks, and he was overlooked for Eden Hazard when the Blues were without a suspended Costa for their Boxing Day game against Bournemouth.

If Chelsea are able to sign Llorente in the next few weeks, that could lead to Batshuayi being sent out on loan for the remainder of the season.

