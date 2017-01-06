Very few managers can claim to have managed as many world-class players as Jose Mourinho has throughout his illustrious career.

The Portuguese has worked with some of football's finest, such as Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, Didier Drogba at Chelsea and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United.

And that's just taking into account attacking players, with John Terry, Sergio Ramos, Xabi Alonso and Wesley Sneijder all once playing under Mourinho.

In a recent interview with FIFA, per the Independent, the 53-year-old was asked to name an ultimate XI of players he has managed.

"If you could pick a Mourinho11, of players you've coached in your career, who would make the starting line-up?" was the question put to United's manager.

And here's how he initially responded: "It's an answer that I've always refused to give and will continue to. So many players gave their blood and soul when they played for me, how can I name some and forget others?"

A fair point to make, but that didn't stop Mourinho from naming 16 players he would consider for his best ever XI - except he didn't name any forwards.

"Vitor Baia, Petr Cech, Julio Cesar... how can I choose just one?" he added. "Jorge Costa, Ricardo Carvalho, Marco Materazzi, Lucio, Walter Samuel, John Terry... how can I choose one?

"Michael Essien, Wesley Sneijder, Nemanja Matic, Costinha, Maniche, Xabi Alonso, Frank Lampard... how can I choose one?

"I don't think I will ever answer that question because I'll never forget my brothers in arms."

Strange how Mourinho avoided discussing his potential attack, but one can only assume the likes of Ronaldo, Drogba, Ibrahimovic, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Wayne Rooney and Diego Milito would be in contention.

He didn't even think to pick Paul Pogba, who he recently hailed as the world's best midfielder.

"At the moment, if you're not a goal scorer, you cannot win the Ballon d'Or," he said, per Sky Sports. "But if the perception changes, then Paul can win it, because Paul is not a goal scorer.

"Paul is a midfielder who will score more and more goals, because I think he has good conditions to score goals. Paul is a midfielder, in my opinion, the best, the best in the world.

"Obviously, he's young, he can still improve, he wants to improve, which is even better."

