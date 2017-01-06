A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The Premier League trophy.

A 'Super Computer' has calculated what the final Premier League table will look like

Despite it being the first week of 2017, some Premier League fans are already convinced they know how their club's season is going to end when all is said and done in May.

There are Spurs fans convinced their 2-0 win over Chelsea puts them in the hunt for their first ever Premier League title, whilst Blues supporters are still confident they can hold off the competition. Arsenal supporters, meanwhile, are increasingly concerned this is the year they miss out on the top four. In contrast, Man United fans are buoyed by their team's six-game winning streak.

Of course, it is impossible to know exactly how things will go over the next five months. However, that hasn't stopped the people at TalkSport running the projections through a "Super Computer" to come up with a final Premier League table.

Based on information available through January 5, this is how it has predicted the table to look after the final game of the season...

1 - Chelsea

2- Liverpool
3 -Manchester City
4- Manchester United

5 - Tottenham

6 - Arsenal

Everton v Arsenal - Premier League

7 - Everton
8 - Southampton
9 - West Brom
10 - Bournemouth
11 - Stoke
12 - West Ham
13 - Leicester
14 - Watford
15 - Burnley
16 - Sunderland
17 - Crystal Palace

18 - Middlesbrough
19 - Swansea
20- Hull

West Bromwich Albion v Hull City - Premier League

Outlook

If Arsenal fans thought occupying fifth spot in the table was bad, they won't appreciate the Super Computer's prediction that they're set for their worst season since the 1994–95 season. 

Or the fact that it would mean seeing their arch-rivals Spurs sitting above them in the standings for the first time in over 20 years.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-TOTTENHAM

They can, perhaps, take solace in the fact that Tottenham will also miss out on the Champions League places if results play out as predicted.

Whilst the north London clubs will be crossing their fingers that the results aren't accurate, United supporters would love to see the top six play out as it does above.

After a difficult start to the season, Mourinho and the Old Trafford faithful would surely take a chance to compete in the Champions League after a year away.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MIDDLESBROUGH

As for the very top of the table, it looks like those Chelsea fans predicting the title is already theirs may be right after all, and Jurgen Klopp will be able to navigate missing Sadio Mane for the AFCON without too much drama.

Elsewhere, the table makes sad reading for fans of Hull, Swansea whilst Sunderland are set for another dramatic escape from relegation only to be replaced by their north east rivals, Middlesbrough.

Topics:
Liverpool
Chelsea
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United

