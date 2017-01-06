Apologies to Manchester United fans but the next sentence might make you feel a bit old.

It has genuinely been 10 years since Wayne Rooney scored that audacious chip against David James and Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

A 21-year-old Rooney had started the fourth round clash on the bench but with the Red Devils struggling to overcome Portsmouth, who were a decent Premier League outfit at the time, Sir Alex Ferguson turned to the young striker.

Article continues below

And Rooney's introduction completely changed the game. He broke the deadlock with a simple tap-in from a Ryan Giggs cross and added a quite brilliant second just over five minutes later.

The former Everton ace picked the ball up at the edge of the box, spotted James marginally off his line and dinked a fantastic lob into the top corner.

Article continues below

To mark the tenth anniversary of that fine goal and as part of BT Sport's #GoalsRecreated campaign, one of Rooney's old Man United teammates was given the challenge of attempting to replicate the England captain's effort.

Rio Ferdinand, who was actually on the pitch when Rooney scored the original and now part of BT's punditry team, stepped up to see if he still had a bit of magic in his boots.

As the video below proves, it is pretty safe to say Ferdinand has still got it.

Although you might not believe it after watching his first attempt, as it went straight at the goalkeeper.

He absolutely nailed the second effort, however, as the ball flew straight into the top corner.

"He's done it in two! Good night. See ya later boys!" Ferdinand gleefully declared afterwards.

Of course, Ferdinand will not be in contention as this season's FA Cup resumes this weekend, but Rooney still might.

The 31-year-old has missed United's last three matches with a thigh injury, yet pictures emerging of his return to training earlier this week suggest he may be on the verge of breaking back into the starting XI.

Jose Mourinho's men kick off the defence of their FA Cup with a home tie against Championship side Reading, managed by former Red Devil Jaap Stam.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms