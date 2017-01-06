Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Pep Guardiola.

Thomas Muller explains the reasons why Pep Guardiola is struggling at Man City

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There's probably a good amount of people who thought that Pep Guardiola would have one hand on the Premier League title by now.

With half the season gone, his Manchester City side still aren't out of the race, but he has found navigating the English top flight a little tougher than imagined.

But there is one man not surprised by Guardiola's struggles, and it's a man that helped the 44-year-old bring some terrific success to Bayern Munich – Thomas Muller.

Article continues below

Rumours circulated last week claiming that Guardiola could retire early, though he quickly moved to wave away those claims.

City are currently sat in fourth place in the Premier League table, and while certain fans and pundits are starting to question whether Guardiola is cut out for life in England, Muller says that he knew there was always going to be a settling in period.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Speaking to Bayern Munich's in-house TV station via the Daily Mail he said: "The Premier League is very difficult with many strong teams. It's not easy to win against every team. You have a lot of games in England.

"It's the first year of Pep being at Manchester City, and there are many factors which make the task difficult for him.

"For me, it's not a big surprise that there aren't any clear start-to-finish winners of the title."

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN-MUNICH-WOLFSBURG

Muller himself has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United having been potential suitors as recently as last year.

But judging by his comments about Guardiola, would he expect himself to struggle if he made the move over as well?

It's not likely that we'll find out any time soon, given that he's under contract until 2021, but that probably won't stop Premier League sides from trying to prize him away again in the near future.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Bundesliga
Football
Manchester City
Premier League
Thomas Muller
Bayern Munich

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again