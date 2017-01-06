Thomas Muller explains the reasons why Pep Guardiola is struggling at Man City

There's probably a good amount of people who thought that Pep Guardiola would have one hand on the Premier League title by now.

With half the season gone, his Manchester City side still aren't out of the race, but he has found navigating the English top flight a little tougher than imagined.

But there is one man not surprised by Guardiola's struggles, and it's a man that helped the 44-year-old bring some terrific success to Bayern Munich – Thomas Muller.

Rumours circulated last week claiming that Guardiola could retire early, though he quickly moved to wave away those claims.

City are currently sat in fourth place in the Premier League table, and while certain fans and pundits are starting to question whether Guardiola is cut out for life in England, Muller says that he knew there was always going to be a settling in period.

Speaking to Bayern Munich's in-house TV station via the Daily Mail he said: "The Premier League is very difficult with many strong teams. It's not easy to win against every team. You have a lot of games in England.

"It's the first year of Pep being at Manchester City, and there are many factors which make the task difficult for him.

"For me, it's not a big surprise that there aren't any clear start-to-finish winners of the title."

Muller himself has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United having been potential suitors as recently as last year.

But judging by his comments about Guardiola, would he expect himself to struggle if he made the move over as well?

It's not likely that we'll find out any time soon, given that he's under contract until 2021, but that probably won't stop Premier League sides from trying to prize him away again in the near future.

