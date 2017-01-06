Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Reports: Cleveland Cavaliers make smart trade to land Kyle Korver

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

While LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving have and will do the heavy lifting for the Cleveland Cavaliers, a number of role players have complemented them en route to the Eastern Conference’s best record at 26-8.

One of those players was J.R. Smith.

Notice the past tense, however. After his recent thumb surgery, the perimeter threat is slated to miss roughly the next three months while recovering.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-1 since Smith has been out, but they undoubtedly have missed his presence.

"Everybody is different," James said recently via Cleveland.com. "Like I said when J.R. got hurt, you can't make up for what J.R. did. Everybody's gotta do more of what they capable of doing.”

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

In his absence, DeAndre Liggins has started every game, but has been fairly stagnant on the offensive side of the ball, averaging just 3.1 points per game since taking over the starting shooting guard role.

An inconsistent Jordan McRae and Kay Felder have also earned added run, but haven’t provided stability in any way.

Therefore, Cavs ownership felt inclined to make a move, and very intelligently added a veteran who is considered one of the best three-point shooters of all-time: Kyle Korver.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks

According to The Vertical, the Hawks will receiver Mike Dunleavy Jr. and a 2019 first-round pick in return.

Korver knows that Cleveland is a great fit for him.

Due to his ability to shoot at a high percentage, there’s no doubt that Korver will benefit from a number of open looks due to LeBron and Irving’s abilities to drive in the paint and kick it out to the open man.

Shooting nearly 50 percent on wide open threes will be a luxury for Cleveland.

This season, the 35-year-old veteran has averaged 9.5 points while shooting 40.9 percent from long-range over 27.9 minutes per game. However, he recently lost his starting job and was coming off the bench, making him expendable as younger players ate at his time in Atlanta’s rotation.

While on the surface it may not seem like a huge deal, LeBron and company are probably licking their chops, as the best team in the East just got a whole lot scarier and harder to defend.

Topics:
NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Atlanta Hawks
Southeast Division
JR Smith
Kyle Korver

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again