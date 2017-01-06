While LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving have and will do the heavy lifting for the Cleveland Cavaliers, a number of role players have complemented them en route to the Eastern Conference’s best record at 26-8.

One of those players was J.R. Smith.

Notice the past tense, however. After his recent thumb surgery, the perimeter threat is slated to miss roughly the next three months while recovering.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-1 since Smith has been out, but they undoubtedly have missed his presence.

"Everybody is different," James said recently via Cleveland.com. "Like I said when J.R. got hurt, you can't make up for what J.R. did. Everybody's gotta do more of what they capable of doing.”

In his absence, DeAndre Liggins has started every game, but has been fairly stagnant on the offensive side of the ball, averaging just 3.1 points per game since taking over the starting shooting guard role.

An inconsistent Jordan McRae and Kay Felder have also earned added run, but haven’t provided stability in any way.

Therefore, Cavs ownership felt inclined to make a move, and very intelligently added a veteran who is considered one of the best three-point shooters of all-time: Kyle Korver.

According to The Vertical, the Hawks will receiver Mike Dunleavy Jr. and a 2019 first-round pick in return.

Korver knows that Cleveland is a great fit for him.

Due to his ability to shoot at a high percentage, there’s no doubt that Korver will benefit from a number of open looks due to LeBron and Irving’s abilities to drive in the paint and kick it out to the open man.

Shooting nearly 50 percent on wide open threes will be a luxury for Cleveland.

This season, the 35-year-old veteran has averaged 9.5 points while shooting 40.9 percent from long-range over 27.9 minutes per game. However, he recently lost his starting job and was coming off the bench, making him expendable as younger players ate at his time in Atlanta’s rotation.

While on the surface it may not seem like a huge deal, LeBron and company are probably licking their chops, as the best team in the East just got a whole lot scarier and harder to defend.