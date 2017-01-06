Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola wants to release seven Man City players this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Managing in the Premier League is clearly unlike anything Pep Guardiola has experienced before.

While at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, the Spaniard was used to dominating domestic competitions and winning league titles with relative ease.

But at Manchester City, in the world's toughest league, it's been anthing but easy.

Article continues below

Just over half way through the season and the Citizens sit fourth in the table on 42 points, seven behind leaders Chelsea and having lost four games already.

The strain of English football is gradually taking its toll on Guardiola, too, with the former Barcelona boss usually such a cool customer but showing signs of stress recently.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

All this points to drastic change at City over the coming months.

That's because, according to Spanish outlet AS, Guardiola wants to release as many as seven first-team players in the summer transfer window, all of whom with six months remaining on their contracts.

Goalkeeper Willy Cabellero is the first, with veteran pair Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta also likely to face the chop.

Down the left-hand side, Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov are not in Guardiola's plans either and will be told to leave when their current deals expire.

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

Then comes the biggest surprise in Yaya Toure who, despite impressing since returning to City's starting line-up recently, is still due to leave at the end of the season.

And finally, four years on from arriving in the Premier League, Jesus Navas will be told to find a new club in the summer.

The predicament Guardiola faces - should he go through with his plan - is how to replace them?

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

Where two new left-backs and right-backs are concerned, world-class replacements are few and far between in world football at the moment.

As for Toure, the Ivorian is widely regarded as a club legend at the Etihad and his departure will leave a gaping hole in City's midfield - literally.

Navas and Caballero, though, are dispensable and replaceable given their current roles in Guardiola's squad.

Another interesting summer awaits and it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if more transfer records are broken when the window opens.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
David Silva
Gnegneri Toure Yaya
UEFA Champions League
Football
Manchester City
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again