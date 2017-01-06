Managing in the Premier League is clearly unlike anything Pep Guardiola has experienced before.

While at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, the Spaniard was used to dominating domestic competitions and winning league titles with relative ease.

But at Manchester City, in the world's toughest league, it's been anthing but easy.

Just over half way through the season and the Citizens sit fourth in the table on 42 points, seven behind leaders Chelsea and having lost four games already.

The strain of English football is gradually taking its toll on Guardiola, too, with the former Barcelona boss usually such a cool customer but showing signs of stress recently.

All this points to drastic change at City over the coming months.

That's because, according to Spanish outlet AS, Guardiola wants to release as many as seven first-team players in the summer transfer window, all of whom with six months remaining on their contracts.

Goalkeeper Willy Cabellero is the first, with veteran pair Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta also likely to face the chop.

Down the left-hand side, Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov are not in Guardiola's plans either and will be told to leave when their current deals expire.

Then comes the biggest surprise in Yaya Toure who, despite impressing since returning to City's starting line-up recently, is still due to leave at the end of the season.

And finally, four years on from arriving in the Premier League, Jesus Navas will be told to find a new club in the summer.

The predicament Guardiola faces - should he go through with his plan - is how to replace them?

Where two new left-backs and right-backs are concerned, world-class replacements are few and far between in world football at the moment.

As for Toure, the Ivorian is widely regarded as a club legend at the Etihad and his departure will leave a gaping hole in City's midfield - literally.

Navas and Caballero, though, are dispensable and replaceable given their current roles in Guardiola's squad.

Another interesting summer awaits and it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if more transfer records are broken when the window opens.

