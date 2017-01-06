Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Paul Pogba names four stars who could end the Ronaldo-Messi Ballon d'Or dominance

After a slow start to life back at Old Trafford, Paul Pogba is now well into his stride as a Manchester United player.

His own improved recent form has coincided with Jose Mourinho's men going on a fine unbeaten run - their last defeat coming to Fenerbahce at the start of November.

The Red Devils have also won six consecutive Premier League matches and Pogba's growing influence on proceedings is proving to many neutrals exactly why United broke the transfer fee record to re-sign the Frenchman last summer.

The 23-year-old has been touted to become the best central midfielder in the world over the next few years and is also expected to be in contention for football's most prestigious individual prize - the Ballon d'Or.

Right now, though, there are still a fair few candidates ahead of him in the race to be crowned the best player in the world, an accolade Lionel Messi and the 2016 winner Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated over the last decade.

It might not look like it now, but at some point the two La Liga stars will inevitably decline and a debate on the player most likely to succeed them is gathering intrigue.

Pogba has had his say on the subject and his verdict might just surprise you.

When asked who he thinks will break up the Ronaldo-Messi duopoly, in an interview on fifa.com, Pogba remarkably included his 35-year-old teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic among four possible contenders.

"Of course, there are other players who can do that (beat Ronaldo and Messi). We have Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] at Manchester United. Even he could do it," Pogba said.

"He’s 35 years old, but the way he’s playing, the way he’s scoring goals, you can see that he’s been in the top level for more than ten years."

"[Eden] Hazard, Neymar, [Luis] Suarez are doing so well and scoring goals, these are great players who – if they keep scoring – can do that. They need to keep scoring, though, because that’s the case with Cristiano and Messi, whose performances are always on top."

We are just a few days into 2017 but you can already start looking at odds for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Pogba's outside choice, Zlatan is unsurprisingly considered unlikely to pick up the trophy next December, with Paddy Power backing him with odds of 66/1.

But if he can replicate 2016 with another 50 goals this calendar year, who knows what might happen?

Meanwhile, Suarez, Neymar and Hazard are all expected to be much closer to Ronaldo and Messi when the votes are eventually cast.

Regardless, it is going to take something pretty special for someone other than those aforementioned two stars to win the Ballon d'Or over the next two or three years.

