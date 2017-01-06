Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

Another name has been leaked for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017, who are expected to be inducted the night before WrestleMania 33 later this year.

Diamond Dallas Page was the first entrant to be leaked for this year's class, and the WWE is expected to reflect on his time with the company, as well as the years he spent in WCW during the 1990s too.

Another wrestler who spent time in WCW has now been leaked, and that man's name is 'Ravishing' Rick Rude, according to PWInsider.

Rude is expected to be inducted during the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which takes place on April 1 in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

During his active career for the WWE, WCW, and ECW, he was a four-time world champion (three-time WCW International World Heavyweight champion and one-time WCWA World Heavyweight champion), a one-time WWF Intercontinental Heavyweight champion, and a one-time WCW United States Heavyweight champion.

He was also known as one of the original members of D-Generation X, and the nWo, the two biggest factions of WWE and WCW respectively during the Monday Night Wars, and he was the first wrestler to be a part of both stables.

On November 17, 1997, The Ravishing One was also the only wrestler to have appeared on WWF's Raw Is War and WCW's Monday Nitro on the same night, as his appearance in WWF was prerecorded before he had left for WCW's live show.

His in-ring retirement came in 1994 after he suffered a back injury while wrestling against Sting, and he, unfortunately, died in 1999 due to heart failure.

Rude's accomplishments are worthy of a Hall of Fame induction, so it's good to see the WWE giving such an honor to another deserving wrestler.

