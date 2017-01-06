Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Adam Lallana.

Adam Lallana reveals the one Liverpool player in his fantasy team

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Most of us have a fantasy football team, and as it turns out, most players probably do too.

Now a hugely popular aspect of the game, it seems that footballers themselves have jumped in on the craze to create their own sides made of colleagues and rivals.

Much like Football Manager and the FIFA game series, fantasy football likely proves a massive talking point in changing rooms up and down the country.

Article continues below

It's never usually talked about in public, though, but Liverpool's Adam Lallana has broken the unspoken rule by speaking openly about his own team.

And in doing so, he has revealed that he has just one of his Anfield teammates in his side with Roberto Firmino being the lucky man to make the cut.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

“I’ve been loyal to him all season,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“I think I have [been good value]. It’s probably been a bit of a mistake not putting myself in at times. I don’t want to get carried away, put myself in and go on a drought. £7.5m? Bargain!”

“There’s about 30 or 40 of us in the league. I won it last year, but I’m mid-table this year.

“I’m only allowed one Liverpool player because apparently I have got inside information into our team week in, week out. It’s great fun, a lot of the lads play it.”

Liverpool v Sunderland - Premier League

However, despite his insistence that he won't pick himself, he may have been better off doing so. So far this season Firmino has notched up 97 points, while Lallana is slightly ahead with 105.

This has been down to his own good season, in which he has recorded seven goals and seven assists.

Lallana's fantasy team is also suffering because of the 'one-player' rule at Anfield, as the real Liverpool  have already scored a league-high of 48 goals from their 20 games so far.

But both Lallana and Firmino will be looking to boost both their own and their club's numbers when they return to league action against Manchester United on January 15.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Adam Lallana
Roberto Firmino
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again