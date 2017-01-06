Most of us have a fantasy football team, and as it turns out, most players probably do too.

Now a hugely popular aspect of the game, it seems that footballers themselves have jumped in on the craze to create their own sides made of colleagues and rivals.

Much like Football Manager and the FIFA game series, fantasy football likely proves a massive talking point in changing rooms up and down the country.

It's never usually talked about in public, though, but Liverpool's Adam Lallana has broken the unspoken rule by speaking openly about his own team.

And in doing so, he has revealed that he has just one of his Anfield teammates in his side with Roberto Firmino being the lucky man to make the cut.

“I’ve been loyal to him all season,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“I think I have [been good value]. It’s probably been a bit of a mistake not putting myself in at times. I don’t want to get carried away, put myself in and go on a drought. £7.5m? Bargain!”

“There’s about 30 or 40 of us in the league. I won it last year, but I’m mid-table this year.

“I’m only allowed one Liverpool player because apparently I have got inside information into our team week in, week out. It’s great fun, a lot of the lads play it.”

However, despite his insistence that he won't pick himself, he may have been better off doing so. So far this season Firmino has notched up 97 points, while Lallana is slightly ahead with 105.

This has been down to his own good season, in which he has recorded seven goals and seven assists.

Lallana's fantasy team is also suffering because of the 'one-player' rule at Anfield, as the real Liverpool have already scored a league-high of 48 goals from their 20 games so far.

But both Lallana and Firmino will be looking to boost both their own and their club's numbers when they return to league action against Manchester United on January 15.

