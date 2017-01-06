Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Manor F1: On the verge of collapse.

Manor Racing faces uncertain Formula One future after entering administration

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The new season of Formula One is set to commence in just over two months at the Australian GP on March 26.

However, ahead of the campaign, it has been confirmed that the company that operates the Manor F1 team has gone into administration, thereby casting doubt over their future in the sport.

Chief executive officer Thomas Mayer disclosed the news to the staff on Friday in a meeting held at Manor’s Banbury factory, informing them that hopes of finding new investors have failed and could lead to insolvency in the coming days.

Article continues below

Manor finished the 2016 season in eleventh position in the constructors’ championship with just one point, and events at the penultimate race in Brazil, where Sauber managed to gain two valuable points as Felipe Nasr ended in ninth, pushed Manor at the bottom of the pile.

It cost the UK-based outfit around £10m in prize money which would have been enough for them to survive at least for the next term.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

The incident prompted potential drivers, as well as sponsors, to review before committing funds to the team.

The concern, primarily, remains with Manor’s operating company Just Racing Services, which went into administration as Geoff Rowley and Phil Armstrong, partners of FRP Advisory LLP, were appointed as joint administrators on January 6, 2017.

BBC Sport quoted Rowley saying: “The team has made significant progress since the start of 2015, but the position remains that operating a F1 team requires significant ongoing investment.”

He admitted that efforts were relentless in order to secure new investors to save the team ahead of the 2017 season but it was in vain.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Practice

“The senior management team has worked tirelessly to bring new investment, but regrettably has been unable to do so within the time available.

“Therefore, they have been left with no alternative but to place [Manor Racing] into administration.”

Team owner Stephen Fitzpatrick ultimately decided on putting the team into administration on Thursday night.

The British businessman, who also founded the energy company OVO, was unavailable for comments.

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Qualifying

Previously known as Marussia, the team was in administration over the winter of 2014-15, when they collapsed with debts worth £35m.

Fitzpatrick bought them at the last minute and were reconstituted under their original name of Manor.

It is believed Manor Grand Prix Racing Ltd, the sister company of Just Racing Services, based in Oxfordshire, is not in administration, but failure to gather potential buyers could lead towards their non-participation in the upcoming season in the top-flight racing.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again