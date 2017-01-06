The new season of Formula One is set to commence in just over two months at the Australian GP on March 26.

However, ahead of the campaign, it has been confirmed that the company that operates the Manor F1 team has gone into administration, thereby casting doubt over their future in the sport.

Chief executive officer Thomas Mayer disclosed the news to the staff on Friday in a meeting held at Manor’s Banbury factory, informing them that hopes of finding new investors have failed and could lead to insolvency in the coming days.

Manor finished the 2016 season in eleventh position in the constructors’ championship with just one point, and events at the penultimate race in Brazil, where Sauber managed to gain two valuable points as Felipe Nasr ended in ninth, pushed Manor at the bottom of the pile.

It cost the UK-based outfit around £10m in prize money which would have been enough for them to survive at least for the next term.

The incident prompted potential drivers, as well as sponsors, to review before committing funds to the team.

The concern, primarily, remains with Manor’s operating company Just Racing Services, which went into administration as Geoff Rowley and Phil Armstrong, partners of FRP Advisory LLP, were appointed as joint administrators on January 6, 2017.

BBC Sport quoted Rowley saying: “The team has made significant progress since the start of 2015, but the position remains that operating a F1 team requires significant ongoing investment.”

He admitted that efforts were relentless in order to secure new investors to save the team ahead of the 2017 season but it was in vain.

“The senior management team has worked tirelessly to bring new investment, but regrettably has been unable to do so within the time available.

“Therefore, they have been left with no alternative but to place [Manor Racing] into administration.”

Team owner Stephen Fitzpatrick ultimately decided on putting the team into administration on Thursday night.

The British businessman, who also founded the energy company OVO, was unavailable for comments.

Previously known as Marussia, the team was in administration over the winter of 2014-15, when they collapsed with debts worth £35m.

Fitzpatrick bought them at the last minute and were reconstituted under their original name of Manor.

It is believed Manor Grand Prix Racing Ltd, the sister company of Just Racing Services, based in Oxfordshire, is not in administration, but failure to gather potential buyers could lead towards their non-participation in the upcoming season in the top-flight racing.

