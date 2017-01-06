One thing Amanda Nunes certainly isn't short of is confidence.

Since defeating Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 in 48 seconds, where she pulverised the American, Nunes has often spoken about just how good she is in comparison to her opponent.

Speaking to TMZ recently, for example, the Brazilian explained how she predicted she would beat Rousey after watching her fight for the first time.

Article continues below

"I don't understand how Ronda Rousey went so far in this division," she said. "I don't understand how those girls lost to Ronda Rousey.

"I know since my first fight in the UFC - I can beat Ronda Rousey, but of course I had to take my time and let life put everything together.

Article continues below

"That day (last week) was the day to prove it to everybody and I did it. Actually my camp for Meisha Tate was harder than training for Ronda Rousey. Yes she was overrated, for sure.

"UFC make this happen, they put Rousey in a place that she's not at, but I know that I could beat Ronda Rousey since I saw her first fight."

It's very much a case of on to the next one for Nunes who, again speaking to TMZ, revealed her future aspirations in UFC.

In fact, the 28-year-old plans to emulate Conor McGregor by winning the 145-pound belt and becoming champion in two different weight divisions.

She said: "Honestly, I want to take a little time, enjoy it a little bit, but I really look forward to this 145-pound belt.

"Maybe I'll go up to fight for the 145-pound belt. We'll see. Maybe I'm going to have two belts like Conor McGregor."

Based on her demolition of Rousey in the Octagon, you really wouldn't put it past Nunes to become the first female fighter to hold two UFC belts simultaneously.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms