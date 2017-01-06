Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Amanda Nunes.

Amanda Nunes wants to emulate Conor McGregor in women's UFC

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One thing Amanda Nunes certainly isn't short of is confidence.

Since defeating Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 in 48 seconds, where she pulverised the American, Nunes has often spoken about just how good she is in comparison to her opponent.

Speaking to TMZ recently, for example, the Brazilian explained how she predicted she would beat Rousey after watching her fight for the first time.

Article continues below

"I don't understand how Ronda Rousey went so far in this division," she said. "I don't understand how those girls lost to Ronda Rousey.

"I know since my first fight in the UFC - I can beat Ronda Rousey, but of course I had to take my time and let life put everything together.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Carolina Panthers star complains of cheating - Bucs in trouble?

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

Latest name to be leaked for WWE Hall of Fame induction

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

The surprising WWE star Paul Heyman and JBL want in the Royal Rumble

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

A 'Super Computer' has calculated how the final Premier League table will look

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

Why Samir Nasri faces four-year ban from football after Drip Doctors saga [Mail]

"That day (last week) was the day to prove it to everybody and I did it. Actually my camp for Meisha Tate was harder than training for Ronda Rousey. Yes she was overrated, for sure.

"UFC make this happen, they put Rousey in a place that she's not at, but I know that I could beat Ronda Rousey since I saw her first fight."

UFC 207 Nunes v Rousey

It's very much a case of on to the next one for Nunes who, again speaking to TMZ, revealed her future aspirations in UFC.

In fact, the 28-year-old plans to emulate Conor McGregor by winning the 145-pound belt and becoming champion in two different weight divisions.

She said: "Honestly, I want to take a little time, enjoy it a little bit, but I really look forward to this 145-pound belt.

UFC 207 Nunes v Rousey

"Maybe I'll go up to fight for the 145-pound belt. We'll see. Maybe I'm going to have two belts like Conor McGregor."

Based on her demolition of Rousey in the Octagon, you really wouldn't put it past Nunes to become the first female fighter to hold two UFC belts simultaneously.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Jose Aldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again