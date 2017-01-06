Official online NBA destination in the UK

While there is no rule set in stone, the general perception is that it is impossible to catch and shoot a basketball with less than 0.3 seconds on the clock.

Therefore, there was a small window of opportunity for the Charlotte Hornets, who trailed the Detroit Pistons by the score of 115-114 with 0.5 seconds remaining on Thursday night.

Marco Belinelli, who has made a living based on his three-point shooting ability, was inbounding the ball and the Pistons were mainly focused on Kemba Walker, who is the go-to scorer.

Due to their efforts to deny him the ball, Belinelli decided to take things into his own hands in quite the creative way.

Take a look at the amazing play that almost counted.

Since the clock starts running as soon as the ball is touched (even by a defender), time expired before it counted.

He didn’t call glass, either.

Belinelli has been a valuable member of the Hornets bench this season, averaging 10.7 points in 24.8 minutes per game.

Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets

As you would expect, his three-point shooting has been phenomenal at 44.9 percent.

Making just over $6.3 million this year and due to make slightly over $6.6 million next season, he is one of the clear values in what has become an inflated NBA contract market.

This shot would have made him an instant legend, but the attempt itself was worthy of the highlight reel.

