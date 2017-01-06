Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Shelton Benjamin.

Shelton Benjamin says he won't be surprise Royal Rumble entrant

Every year, the Royal Rumble has a couple of surprise entrants that produce a 'WOW' moment for the WWE universe, as they weren't expecting that superstar to appear in the event.

In 2016, AJ Styles was the only surprise entrant for the event, while the year before, the likes of Bubba Ray Dudley, The Boogeyman, and Diamond Dallas Page showed up unexpectedly for the Rumble.

This year, many names such as Hulk Hogan, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Wade Barrett, Carlito, Kurt Angle, and Scott Steiner have all been rumored for the event, but one name has already ruled himself out of showing up for the Rumble; Shelton Benjamin.

Posting on his Twitter account, the former Intercontinental champion said when he was asked about his recovery from injury: "Recovery is going well. Still months away from anything physical so all the RR predictions are as accurate as they've been the last 6 years."

Don't expect The Gold Standard to be a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble when it takes place this year on January 29.

Benjamin was scheduled to return to the WWE last year following the brand split on SmackDown Live back in July. It would have been the first time since 2010 he would have been on the company's programming.

However, on August 7, he announced that his return would be put on hold due to a torn rotator cuff, which required surgery. Since then, he has said he will be staying with the WWE and that he will be back soon, but it doesn't look like he will be making his return at the Royal Rumble.

WWE Smackdown - Sydney

