Football

Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba picks the three best goals he has ever scored - One was for United

Paul Pogba may only be 23-years-old but he's already well on his way to having a special football career.

The Frenchman has four Serie A titles, a European Championship and Champions League runners-up medal, and two Coppa Italia's to his name. Not to mention the fact he happens to be the world's most expensive player after Manchester United paid £89 million for his services this summer.

Although known more for creating goals, Pogba has also made a name for himself with some sensational strikes of his own through his first 250 appearances as a pro. But, which goals stand out to the man himself?

Speaking to FIFA.com, the United midfielder hand-picked his personal top three. SPOILER: They are all screamers...

Asked whether any of the goals he had scored should have been in consideration for FIFA's annual Puskas award, Pogba instead chose to create his own 'Pogba Awards'.

In at number 3...

"Third place, because of the technique, would be my volley against Swansea," the Frenchman explained. This is because of the technique, it wasn’t easy (laughs)."

When it comes to hitting a rising ball on the half-volley, you don't get much better technique than that. It also helps that it was one of his first 'wow moments' since returning to Old Trafford.

Second place...

"Second one, against Napoli for Juventus. I missed my touch first, the ball went high and I smashed it in," Pogba said.

The United star could probably have gotten away with claiming his first touch was intentional. Still, even though we now know it wasn't meant to flick into the air, his improvisation afterwards actually makes it even better.

The winner is...

A simple decision for Pogba. "The first one, my favourite, was against Udinese. Look it up!"

This angle might be even better...

There's not much to say about this goal except for the fact that there are players out there who have been playing for far longer than Pogba has, and have never hit the ball that cleanly.

The fact it hits the crossbar on the way past Udinese's goalkeeper is a nice touch too.

