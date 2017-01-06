Chris Bosh has been sidelined since last February due to serious complications related to blood clots. While he’s officially still a member of the Miami Heat, he hasn’t been around the team and hasn’t done any basketball-related activities since he failed a physical back in September.

As with any professional athlete, Bosh is currently going through an interesting time as he weighs his options.

Will he return to the NBA and risk his health in the hopes at resurrecting his Hall of Fame caliber career? Or, will he hang up the jersey for good and call it quits in the hopes of preserving his future quality of life and current overall health?

Tim Reynolds of NBA.com spoke to Bosh at the CES Gadget show in Las Vegas on Thursday.

"For me, I kind of just follow my passions and follow what I love to do and use my free time to kind of answer those questions and go through my bad moods and maybe a little light case of depression," Bosh told Reynolds. "Really, to search for what I'm looking for. And I've come to some interesting conclusions. It's all about following my heart and what made me happy.”

While Bosh did not reveal what his ultimate decision is regarding a potential return, the Heat are expected to waive him next month. He had both the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 campaigns cut short due to the discovery of blood clots, missing 30 and 43 (plus playoff) games respectively.

"I'm still learning more about myself and my situation, and really off the court how to function there because I'm kind of getting the taste of retirement now," Bosh explained to Reynolds. The 11-time All-Star went on that he is "Just trying to navigate those waters because it gets a little complicated sometimes. ... Hoping one day that the stars align and I figure some things out and things kind of just go my way and I'll be able to do what I want to do. I don't know what that is yet."

Bosh holds career averages of 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and is a two-time NBA champion.

When healthy, he was one of the game’s top power forwards.

While a redemption story would certainly get a lot of attention, calling it a career due to health reasons would be understandable.