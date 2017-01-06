Russell Westbrook is having an historic season.

Averaging 31.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game, he’s on pace to become the first player since Oscar Robertson in the 1961-1962 season to record a season-long triple-double.

The 28-year-old has also kept the Oklahoma City Thunder in the mix of the playoff picture.

At 21-16, the Thunder currently hold the seventh slot in the Western Conference standings, thus bolstering Westbrook’s case for the NBA MVP award.

NBA fans were treated with a heck of a primetime game on Thursday night when Westbrook and the Thunder lost in the final seconds to James Harden and the surging Houston Rockets.

Despite picking up the loss, Westbrook was the most dazzling player on the court yet again, scoring a game-high 49 points on 16-of-34 shooting (8-of-15 from three). He also added eight rebounds and five assists.

Surprisingly, this was Westbrook’s third time shooting the ball 34 or more times this season.

No one else in the NBA has done that once.

Considering that the Association’s traditional high-volume shooters like James Harden and Carmelo Anthony are still playing at elite levels, that’s a very surprising statistic.

Westbrook completely carried his team on Thursday night. Not only did he attempt 34 of his team’s 91 shots (37.4 percent), but he also got to the free throw line 11 times, converting nine attempts there.

The Thunder attempted 27 total free throws on the night.

The general perception is that when one player dominates his team’s shot attempts like Westbrook has this season, the team suffers as a whole. However, Brodie’s high-volume performances have been confusing.

When Westbrook has taken 30-plus shots this year, the Thunder have gone 3-5. But,

Oklahoma City is now 2-1 this season when Westbrook has taken 34-plus shots.

Regardless of the overall effect that Westbrook’s high-volume shot attempts have had on his team, coach Billy Donovan’s willingness to lean on his superstar bodes well towards future MVP votes.

Just think of what Oklahoma City would be without him.