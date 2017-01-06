The 2017 season in Formula One is almost upon us.

With major changes regarding regulations, as well as in terms of drivers, where we are guaranteed to get a new champion next term following the retirement of Nico Rosberg last December, the world of F1 will see some stark contrasts compared to the previous campaigns.

However, one significant statistic has come to the fore, although it does not include any of the drivers competing in the upcoming season.

It will be the first time since 1976 that no driver on the grid will be a former teammate of the legendary Michael Schumacher, a record which is set to be broken after a staggering 41 years, according to Daily Mirror.

The German’s career in the premier level of racing saw him compete for a span of 19 years in the top-flight, featuring for teams like Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

Schumacher raced in the same teams with some drivers who have been involved with the sport since the 1970s, and was also a teammate to two members of the pack from last season.

Riccardo Patrese began his career in 1977 at the Monaco GP with Shadows racing team, but moved to Brabham where he was joined by Nelson Piquet.

Piquet was Schumacher’s teammate for the final races in 1991 with Benetton.

The year 1992 saw the seven-time champion lining up alongside Martin Brundle, who had been involved with F1 since 1984, while the next season witnessed a change with Andrea de Cesaris coming in, one who has featured from 1980 and also partnered in 1991 with Jordan.

Johnny Herbert was on the team for two seasons from 1994-95, while JJ Lehto and Jos Verstappen only for 1994.

Schumacher signed for Ferrari in 1996, where he was partnered by Eddie Irvine for the following four years.

Brazilian star Rubens Barrichello featured alongside the German from 2000, an association that remained for six successive years till 2005.

Felipe Massa entered the frame in 2006, the final year of the 48-year-old with Ferrari.

The 2010 campaign saw the emergence of the icon with Mercedes alongside Nico Rosberg, who then had already amassed four years of experience in F1.

A three-year partnership ended with Schumacher calling time on his career in 2012.

Rosberg is the reigning champion, and with his retirement, apart from Felipe Massa as well, the next term will be different to the previous seasons, dating back to over four decades.

However, if Massa makes a comeback from his retirement with Williams being favourites to land the Brazilian, the statistic could be put on hold at least for one more campaign.

