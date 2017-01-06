In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Damon Harrison.

Damon 'Snacks' Harrison says he has plenty of playoff experience on Madden

New York Giants defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison says he has won several Super Bowls and makes the playoffs every year.

However, when Harrison made those statements to reporters, he wasn't discussing real life.

No, the talented defender was talking about Madden, where he says he's picked up plenty of playoff experience.

As he prepares to make his actual playoff debut for the Giants on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, Harrison kept the mood light with his video-game comments to reporters:

Harrison jokes that he was "using [quarterback Aaron] Rodgers pretty good on Madden, so hopefully I know some of his weaknesses."

Why Harrison is playing as the Green Bay Packers is a question that should be asked, especially since he and his real-life team is getting ready to face Aaron Rodgers' squad with their season on the line.

However, Harrison has a chance on Sunday afternoon to make sure his virtual world, where the Packers won the Super Bowl, doesn't match reality.

In 16 games this season, Harrison has been a monster. As a first-year Giant, he's recorded 86 tackles and 2.5 sacks and has forced a fumble for New York's much-improved defensive unit.

The Giants have been keeping things very loose this week, with the receivers partying in Miami on Sunday night and Eli Manning cracking jokes about the trip afterward. However, if New York doesn't back up their fun-loving ways on the field this Sunday at Lambeau, many will question their light-hearted approach to the playoffs.

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

